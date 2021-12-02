Amazon procures over 1 GW of U.S. solar projects

Alongside Amazon’s update that the company has now invested in 274 utility-scale renewable energy projects globally, the company also announced 18 new projects that it has procured in the United States and Europe, including eight American solar projects.

The 18 total projects have been procured across the U.S., Finland, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the U.K., and total 5.6 GW in combined capacity. These new utility-scale wind and solar projects bring Amazon’s total committed renewable electricity production capacity to more than 12 GW and 33,700 gigawatt hours (GWh) when the projects become fully operational.

Those 274 projects are comprised of 105 utility-scale wind and solar projects and 169 solar rooftops on facilities and stores.

The newly-announced renewable projects include more than 1 GW of utility-scale solar projects in the U.S., including Amazon’s first solar projects in Arizona and Georgia, and additional projects in Ohio, Texas, and Virginia, as well as Amazon’s second solar project paired with energy storage. This project, located in Arizona, clocks in as a 300 MW solar project, paired with a 150-MW battery energy storage system, which brings Amazon’s U.S. battery storage project capacity to 220 MW.

In total, Amazon has developed or acquired more than 6 GW of renewable energy in the U.S. via 62 projects.

According to the company, Amazon is on track to power 100% of its business operations with renewable energy by 2025—five years earlier than its original 2030 commitment.

At the end of October, Amazon tapped into its Climate Pledge Fund to invest in Resilient Power, a transformer-based EV fast charging maker, as part of the company’s plan to have 100,000 electric vehicles on the road by 2030.

Resilient makes a solid-state transformer that integrates a traditional step-down transformer, charger, power management, and bi-directional inverter into a single device. The charger can handle solar and storage, vehicle to grid, and microgrid capabilities in the same unit.