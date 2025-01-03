Sunrise brief: REC Silicon shuts down polysilicon operations in Moses Lake

REC Silicon shuts down polysilicon operations in Moses Lake The reason given for the shutdown is the inability to “improve the level of some key impurities,” and would not be able to deliver a quality product in the time demanded by the company’s main customer.
Samsung launches monobloc air-to-water heat pumps Now available in the North American market, the manufacturer says these heat pumps work with new AI technology and reportedly perform better when connected to a PV system.
Predictions for the solar energy landscape in 2025 The clean energy transition is about more than environmental benefits. It’s about creating jobs, stimulating economic growth and achieving energy independence.
Canadian Solar to supply two Texan battery projects The solar and energy storage manufacturer will provide battery energy storage systems (BESS) for the Gaia and Midpoint projects as well as up to 2 GWp of solar panels.
Despite innovative action in microgrid policies, states have a long way to go A new report by Think Microgrid says most states are doing an insufficient job at deploying microgrids despite developing microgrid roadmaps.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.