Sunrise brief: REC Silicon shuts down polysilicon operations in Moses Lake

REC Silicon shuts down polysilicon operations in Moses Lake The reason given for the shutdown is the inability to “improve the level of some key impurities,” and would not be able to deliver a quality product in the time demanded by the company’s main customer.

Samsung launches monobloc air-to-water heat pumps Now available in the North American market, the manufacturer says these heat pumps work with new AI technology and reportedly perform better when connected to a PV system.

Predictions for the solar energy landscape in 2025 The clean energy transition is about more than environmental benefits. It’s about creating jobs, stimulating economic growth and achieving energy independence.

Canadian Solar to supply two Texan battery projects The solar and energy storage manufacturer will provide battery energy storage systems (BESS) for the Gaia and Midpoint projects as well as up to 2 GWp of solar panels.

Despite innovative action in microgrid policies, states have a long way to go A new report by Think Microgrid says most states are doing an insufficient job at deploying microgrids despite developing microgrid roadmaps.