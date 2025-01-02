Samsung launches monobloc air-to-water heat pumps

From pv magazine Global

South Korea’s Samsung has launched new residential air-to-water heat pumps for heating and domestic hot water (DHW) in multi-unit homes, apartments, new-builds and retrofits.

“Following availability in Europe, Samsung plans to target the North American market with its Air to Water Heat pump — which features a slim design, AI Home, and reliable performance — paving the way for the expansion of these products into the global market,” the manufacturer said in a statement.

The Slim Fit EHS ClimateHub heat pumps are available in two versions: the ClimateHub Mono and the Hydro Unit Mono system. The first model uses an in-built tank and has a size of 600 mm x 1,850 mm x 598 mm, while the second model is a wall-mounted system that measures 530 mm x 840 mm y 350 mm and can be used with a third-party DHW tank.

The systems are equipped with magnetic filters, 3-way valves, and an expansion vessel. They rely on 2 kW and 4 kW electric heaters supporting a single phase, or a 6 kW electric heater supporting 3 phases. By adding a 3 kW backup heater supporting both single and 3 phases, users can create an electric heater that delivers up to 9 kW, which the manufacturers said provides reliable heating in extremely cold areas.

Both systems can be used with the company’s outdoor unit EHS Mono R32 HT Quiet, which uses difluoromethane (R32) as the refrigerant and can reportedly deliver a 100% heating performance in temperatures as low as -25 C (-13F), based on a leaving water temperature of 55 C (131 F). Furthermore, according to the manufacturer, it can deliver up to 87% of heating performance at -30 C (-22 F), based on a leaving water temperature of 55 C (131 F).

The outdoor unit has a nominal power of up to 14 kW and a coefficient of performance of 5.0. It relies on an enlarged heat exchanger that the company claims is capable of transferring more heat compared to a conventional outdoor unit. It comes with an embedded AI technology that adjusts domestic hot water temperature depending on a user’s needs while reducing energy consumption.

“The full range of functionality is available when the AI Home is connected to the PV system and other devices allowing energy management by optimizing hot water and heating operations,” the company said. “It allows users to intuitively control the temperature and settings. Additionally, users can monitor the status and energy usage of connected solar photovoltaic using the zone overview, as well as control other SmartThings-connected appliances.“