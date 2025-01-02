Canadian Solar to supply two Texan battery projects

From ESS-news.com
Canadian Solar has secured deals to supply 315 MWh of direct-current coupled BESS capacity to two projects in Texas.
The Sino-Canadian solar and energy storage company announced, on Dec. 12, 2024, it had secured the deal to supply 188 MWh of BESS capacity to the Gaia project, in Navarro County; and 127 MWh to the Midpoint site, in Hill County. Both projects, which will be commissioned by Canadian Solar, are due to be operational before October 2025.
The two BESS systems will require more than 60 SolBank battery containers, containing lithium ferro-phosphate cells and liquid cooling thermal management systems.
The energy storage equipment will be supplied by Canadian Solar’s e-Storage BESS business.
Read the rest of the article on ESS-news.com
