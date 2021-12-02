Solar EV charging stations are deployed in NYC

New York City’s electric vehicle (EV) charging fleet has grown, as Beam Global installed several new EV ARC solar-powered EV charging systems, expanding the total to 89.

The company said the system is transportable, off-grid, and requires no construction, permitting, or electrical work. Beam said its units may readily be set in place.

Beam said the new units stand 9.5 feet tall, and are wind-rated to 120 mph. The unit features an emergency power panel to serve fleet operators and first responders during grid failures and extreme weather events.

The station can power up to 265 electric miles in a day, charge six electric vehicles simultaneously, and serves as many as 12 parking spaces.

The design is intended to allow EV chargers of the customer’s choice to be integrated into Beam’s system. Beam said it has worked with ENEL X Juiceboxes, Electrify America, ChargePoint, among others.

New York City continues to move to decarbonize and make energy and transportation infrastructure more resilient. In April, for example, the city committed to a 100% electric school bus fleet by 2035, with 75 electric buses planned in the next two years.