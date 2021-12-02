Mosaic passes milestone for solar funding; Welcomes new board member

Mosaic surpassed $6 billion in loans funded through the company’s platform. The milestone is significant in itself, but also indicative of the company’s rapid acceleration, as it passed the $5 billion mark just nine months ago.
Mosaic states that it is dedicated to helping everyone transition to clean energy, and while the company initially provided contractors easy financing for homeowners going solar, home improvement financing was recently added to its funding options.
The company also announced that Rayman (Ray) Mathoda has joined its Board of Directors. A CEO with close to 20 years of experience in the areas of fintech, proptech and banking, Mathoda has substantial board experience spanning the public, private and non-profit sectors.
In addition, she has successfully led and transformed five different companies in the last 10 years. Most recently, Mathoda served as CEO of Xome, a $1 billion portfolio of real estate data and technology businesses.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.