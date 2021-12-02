Mosaic passes milestone for solar funding; Welcomes new board member

Mosaic surpassed $6 billion in loans funded through the company’s platform. The milestone is significant in itself, but also indicative of the company’s rapid acceleration, as it passed the $5 billion mark just nine months ago.

Mosaic states that it is dedicated to helping everyone transition to clean energy, and while the company initially provided contractors easy financing for homeowners going solar, home improvement financing was recently added to its funding options.

The company also announced that Rayman (Ray) Mathoda has joined its Board of Directors. A CEO with close to 20 years of experience in the areas of fintech, proptech and banking, Mathoda has substantial board experience spanning the public, private and non-profit sectors.

In addition, she has successfully led and transformed five different companies in the last 10 years. Most recently, Mathoda served as CEO of Xome, a $1 billion portfolio of real estate data and technology businesses.