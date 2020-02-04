Morning Brief: 110 MW coming to South Dakota, Solar United Neighbors to host second annual Pennsylvania Solar Congress

First major solar project in South Dakota approved: The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission has unanimously approved state-level permitting for the construction and operation of a 110 MW solar project to be located in Oglala Lakota County. Say that three times fast. For anyone looking to play the exponential capacity game, SEIA puts South Dakota’s total installed capacity thus far at… 1 MW, almost 2 MW. The project is expected to start operating in the second quarter of 2021. (pv magazine covered the project recently.) Source: Kelo Land

Solar United Neighbors to host second annual Pennsylvania Solar Congress: “The nonprofit group Solar United Neighbors will host the second annual Pennsylvania Solar Congress on Feb. 15 in Blairsville. This statewide conference attracts solar owners, supporters and advocates from all over Pennsylvania. The day will include a series of presentations about solar technology, as well as the current solar landscape and the future for solar energy in the commonwealth. This event is free and open to the public. Breakfast and lunch will be provided. Pennsylvanians interested in attending can learn more and register at www.solarunitedneighbors.org/pasolarcongress.” Source: The Indiana Gazette

SunStreet, Lennar and NAHB to demo solar home at the International Builder’s Show: SunStreet has teamed up with National Association of Homebuilders to show off Cortona, a single-family production community by Lennar, during the International Builder’s Show. SunStreet was created by Lennar to meet the needs of homebuilders offering solar power to their homebuyers. This year, SunStreet will introduce the LeasePlus Solar Program’ in select markets. Source: Solar Builder Mag

Powerhome installs largest dealership project in the Midwest: LaFontaine Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Fenton announced today it has completed the installation of the largest array of solar panels on any dealership in the Midwest as part of an ongoing strategy to increase its green initiatives. The 428 panels – installed through a partnership with Powerhome – produces nearly 180,000 kWh annually and is expected to reduce the dealership’s electric need by 60% in its first year.” Source: Powehome Solar

Lancaster construction company to get 2 MW installation: Construction of a 2 MW solar power system with 2 MWh of battery storage at the BYD truck and bus manufacturing facility in Lancaster, California has begun. Once operational, the system is expected to save the company over $100,000 a year in utility bills. It also means the 130 electric buses BYD is manufacturing for the city of Los Angeles will be be partially built with solar energy. The solar power installation will be managed by Apparent, a clean energy company based in Novato, California. Source: Clean Technica