Canadian manufacturer launches 800 W tandem-module solar PV

A dual-module, 800 W solar panel was released by Mitrex, a Toronto-based building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) producer.

The tandem panel is the largest, highest-powered module offered by the company. It features an atypical design with two modules fused together on one device. The monocrystalline panel is backed by a 25-year warranty for durability and efficiency.

The company manufactures a wide range of PV products, from panels, to integrated solar roofs, solar windows, greenhouses, siding, and more.

Product specifications are not yet released for the panel, which more than doubles the output of Mitrex’s previously highest powered panel, a 395 W single monocrystalline module. This panel is a 72-cell, 1000V device with an aluminum frame and anti-reflective coating.

Mitrex said its panels have use cases across the industry, from residential to commercial, utility-scale, and floating PV. Large panels like the new 800 W dual-module release are typically used for large commercial and utility-scale projects.

“We aim at smoothing the solar transition for hard-to-abate sectors,” said Danial Hadizadeh, CEO of Mitrex Integrated Solar Technology. Mitrex’s mix of products that include photovoltaic facades for commercial buildings and solar windows offer an opportunity to decarbonize building energy use directly at the load demand site.

Buildings account for about 76% of energy use, and 40% of all U.S. primary fuel use that is attributed to carbon emissions, said the Department of Energy. Building-integrated photovoltaics, mixed with rooftop solar and off-site utility-scale generation offer a multi-pronged approach to rapidly decarbonizing the energy use of buildings.