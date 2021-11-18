Sunrise brief: Look to landfills for solar capacity buildout, RMI says

Landfills could host more than 60 GW of solar, RMI says. Landfill sited solar capacity would nearly double Biden administration goals to grow community solar while increasing total U.S. solar power capacity by about 58%.

Intersect Power lines up $2.6B in financing for solar portfolio buildout. The deals will allow Intersect to move forward on 2.2 GWdc of late-stage solar projects along with 1.4 GWh of storage slated to be in operation by 2023.

Standard Solar to build 24 MW community portfolio in Maryland. A total of nine projects will benefit more than 5,000 Maryland households through community solar subscriptions.

Entergy Louisiana signs up for 350 MW of solar capacity. The solar facilities will be built by D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments under power purchase or build transfer agreements.

People on the Move: Li-Cycle Holdings, Heliogen, 8Minute Solar, and more.

RFP alert: PS Oklahoma seeks up to 1,350 MW of solar. Battery energy storage capacity may be included, and the solar projects must be sited in Oklahoma.