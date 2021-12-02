Sunrise brief: Solar wins big as new transmission projects advance

Transmission project approvals will boost renewable energy delivery to NYC. The projects are expected to reduce the city’s fossil fuel use for electricity by more than 80% by 2030.
Summit Ridge completes rooftop community solar project. The installation brings Summit Ridge’s Maryland rooftop community solar portfolio to more than 75 MW.
CIT Group lines up refinancing for 130 MW solar portfolio. The deal follows an earlier $210 million financing package for a 260 MW Texas solar project.
Dispute settlement allows Hawaii solar project to advance. The solar power facility signed a 25-year fixed price agreement to sell its electricity at roughly 8.9¢/kWh.
People on the Move. Enel Green Power, Heliogen, KKR, and more
Partnership formed for molten salt long duration energy storage. Malta will partner with Bechtel to deploy electro-thermal energy storage systems that are capable of durations of 10-150+ hours.
Neighborhood Sun and Astral Power merge. The combined company will manage more than 130 MW of community solar and virtual net metered renewable energy projects.
Hydrostor plans another compressed air energy storage project. Paperwork was filed with the California Energy Commission to develop the project for installation in Kern County, California.
