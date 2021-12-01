Neighborhood Sun and Astral Power merge

Community solar company Neighborhood Sun merged with Astral Power, a New York-based provider of access to locally produced clean energy.
Sun Engine, the combined companies’ community solar software platform, will now manage more than 130 MW of community solar and virtual net metered renewable energy projects, enough to power more than 15,000 homes.
The two brands will continue operations under the Neighborhood Sun brand, and Astral Power’s leadership team will join Neighborhood Sun under CEO Gary Skulnik. Astral Power investors, including co-founder Wilson Chang, will join the board of the combined entity.
The two companies expect the merger to provide higher customer value through scaling efficiencies. “Virtual net metered projects are one of the most compelling growth areas within distributed generation and one of the most efficient ways for lower income communities to benefit from renewable energy,” said Chang in a statement.
Neighborhood Sun has operated in New Jersey, Maryland, New York, and Washington, D.C., delivering projects in multiple utility service areas.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.