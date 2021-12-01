Neighborhood Sun and Astral Power merge

Community solar company Neighborhood Sun merged with Astral Power, a New York-based provider of access to locally produced clean energy.

Sun Engine, the combined companies’ community solar software platform, will now manage more than 130 MW of community solar and virtual net metered renewable energy projects, enough to power more than 15,000 homes.

The two brands will continue operations under the Neighborhood Sun brand, and Astral Power’s leadership team will join Neighborhood Sun under CEO Gary Skulnik. Astral Power investors, including co-founder Wilson Chang, will join the board of the combined entity.

The two companies expect the merger to provide higher customer value through scaling efficiencies. “Virtual net metered projects are one of the most compelling growth areas within distributed generation and one of the most efficient ways for lower income communities to benefit from renewable energy,” said Chang in a statement.

Neighborhood Sun has operated in New Jersey, Maryland, New York, and Washington, D.C., delivering projects in multiple utility service areas.