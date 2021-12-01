People on the Move: Enel Green Power, Heliogen, KKR, and more

Enel Green Power named Paolo Romanacci as the new head of Enel Green Power North America, Inc. He succeeds Georgios Papadimitriou, who held the position since September 2018. Romanacci most recently served as head of renewable project execution overseeing Enel’s wind, solar, and battery storage construction in North and Central America, Africa, Asia and Oceania. He joined Enel in 2006 and has served in various roles around the world in business development, operations & maintenance and engineering & construction, including nearly three years as country manager for Enel Green Power in Mexico. He holds a degree in Aerospace, Aeronautics and Astronautical Engineering from the University of Rome La Sapienza and worked at NASA and private aerospace firms prior to his tenure at Enel.

Heliogen said that Stacey Abrams and Phyllis Newhouse have been nominated to join its Board of Directors upon closing of the company’s business combination with Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. Abrams serves as the CEO of Sage Works Production. In addition, she has served as the founder and executive director of Southern Economic Advancement Project since 2019. From 2007 to 2017, Ms. Abrams was a State Representative of the Georgia General Assembly and as the minority leader from 2011 to 2017. Abrams received a B.A. in Interdisciplinary Studies from Spelman College, a Master of Public Affairs from the University of Texas Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs, and a J.D. from Yale University. Newhouse is an entrepreneur; retired military senior NCO; mentor, founder and CEO of Atlanta-based cybersecurity firm XtremeSolutions; and a founder, CEO and director of Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. In 2019, she co-founded ShoulderUp, a nonprofit dedicated to connecting and supporting women in their entrepreneurial journeys. She currently serves on the boards of the Technology Association of Georgia and Sabre Corp. and is a member of the Business Executives for National Security. Newhouse holds a B.A. in Liberal Arts Science from Saint Leo College and is a graduate of the Institute of Entrepreneurial Leadership program sponsored by John F. Kennedy University.

Investment firm KKR launched a Sustainability Expert Advisory Council to complement its growing internal ESG capabilities by offering external perspectives on sustainability topics and advising the firm on ESG strategy and initiatives. Robert Eccles, visiting professor of Management Practice at the University of Oxford Saïd Business School, founding chairman of the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board, and a founder of the International Integrated Reporting Council, will serve as Chair of the SEAC. Other members will include: Alexandra Givens, president and CEO of the Center for Democracy and Technology; Nat Keohane, president of the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions; Andrew Stern, senior fellow, Economic Security Project and President Emeritus of the Service Employees International Union; Roy Swan, head of Mission Investments at the Ford Foundation and former co-head of Morgan Stanley’s Global Sustainable Finance team; and Claudia Zeisberger, senior affiliate Professor of Entrepreneurship and Family Enterprise at INSEAD and founder of the Global Private Equity Initiative.

Construction Manager, Kahului, Hawaii

