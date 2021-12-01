Summit Ridge completes rooftop community solar project

Summit Ridge Energy has completed what is billed as one of the largest rooftop community solar projects in the nation, a 9.2 MW project located on a commercial warehouse in Carroll County, Maryland, northwest of Baltimore.
Once operational, the project will provide monthly energy savings to around 1,300 residential and small commercial customers across Maryland. The installation will be operated by Summit Ridge Energy, with the company splitting ownership of the installation with Annapolis-based climate investment firm Hannon Armstrong.
Black Bear Energy facilitated the partnership between SRE and STAG while Powerflex provided engineering, procurement and construction services.
Project completion brings Summit Ridge’s Maryland rooftop community solar portfolio to more than 75 MW, enough to power nearly 11,000 homes. Nearly one-third of the projects will serve low-to-moderate income customers.
In September, regulators unanimously voted to expand the capacity of the state’s community solar program to serve an additional 6,840 Maryland homes annually, as well as improve access for low- and moderate-income (LMI) customer participation in the state’s community solar pilot program.
Summit Ridge is also constructing two rooftop community solar arrays in Maryland with a combined capacity of 2.7 MW on a pair of industrial buildings owned by BentallGreenOak. Those arrays are expected to supply enough electricity to meet the annual demand of around 300 homes upon their completion in the second quarter of 2022.
