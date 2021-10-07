Sunrise brief: U.S. and China to dominate energy storage markets through 2030, report says

Tesla Megapacks are connected to Salt River Project's energy grid and make up one of the largest stand-alone battery storage systems in Arizona.

Global energy storage demand is accelerating, Wood Mac says. The U.S. and China are expected to dominate the global storage market, making up more than 70% of total global installed capacity through 2030.

Nikola and TC Energy plan hydrogen buildout for transport sector. The two plan to set up hubs producing 150 tonnes or more of hydrogen per day near highly traveled truck corridors.

Sunnova targets storm-prone regions for home energy storage venture. The company said it will market solar and storage services through Home Depot stores in Florida, Virginia, Maryland, and locally in Reno, Nevada.

Should you buy or lease solar panels? The two main methods for getting rooftop residential solar installed are leasing or purchasing. pv magazine looks at the pros and cons of both.

300 MW solar project proposal receives backlash in Louisiana. The Chalkley Solar Project has raised the ire of Calcasieu Parish who are worried about the project’s size, appearance, and environmental impact.

People on the Move: ACORE, Sunnova Energy, Lighthouse bp, and more

Sandia offers public access to CSP archives. Six decades of global concentrated solar power documentation make up the bulk of Sandia National Laboratories’ archive.

This yacht sets sail with solar. The 60 square meters of solar panels produces 30-50 kWh of energy per day, enough to power all of the onboard electronic equipment for around seven hours.