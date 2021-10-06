People on the Move: ACORE, Sunnova Energy, Lighthouse bp, and more

The American Council on Renewable Energy said that Kevin Gresham, SVP of government relations & external affairs at RWE Renewables Americas LLC, will become chair of its Board of Directors. Gresham will succeed Declan Flanagan, who held the role of EVP and CEO of Ørsted’s onshore business, and served as ACORE’s Board chairman since June 2020. Gresham has more than 30 years of electric industry experience. Prior to joining RWE, he was director of RTO policy for RRI Energy.

Ananda Hartzell started a new role as VP of business development at DEPCOM Power, Inc.

Kevin Cox was promoted to VP of business and project development at Onyx Renewables.

Nicole Roe was promoted to GM-origination and installation at Sunnova Energy.

Kevin Christy was promoted to head of innovation and operational excellence, Americas at Lighthouse bp.

Hydrogen fuel cell developer Loop Energy said that Darren Ready will resign as CFO effective November 30 to pursue other opportunities. As announced previously, the role of corporate secretary was transferred from Ready to Wendy Bach on September 13.

