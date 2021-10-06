PVcase raises $23 million, plans US expansion

PVcase, a a Lithuanian-based solar software provider, has raised more than $23 million USD in its Series A funding round, allowing the company to move forward in its plans of expansion into the U.S. Elephant Venture Capital led the funding round, along with existing investors Contrarian Ventures and Practica Capital.

The company said it is developing a data-driven, user-friendly technology platform for all solar engineering needs, serving as a one-stop shop for the entire project pipeline. PVcase’s software solution helps companies design, estimate, and optimize commercial and utility scale solar assets.

To date, PVcase has worked with customers in more than 50 countries in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Australia, and partnered with top corporations like BayWa r.e., Borrego, Statkraft, and Atwell Group.

Outside of expansion into the U.S., PVcase shares that it will be using the funding to further the development of its products and accelerate hiring, both remote and at company offices.

“These are solutions built by solar engineers for solar engineers and provide an opportunity to begin a new era of accelerated solar innovation,” said Peter Fallon, general partner at Elephant VC.