PVcase raises $23 million, plans US expansion

PVcase, a a Lithuanian-based solar software provider, has raised more than $23 million USD in its Series A funding round, allowing the company to move forward in its plans of expansion into the U.S. Elephant Venture Capital led the funding round, along with existing investors Contrarian Ventures and Practica Capital.
The company said it is developing a data-driven, user-friendly technology platform for all solar engineering needs, serving as a one-stop shop for the entire project pipeline. PVcase’s software solution helps companies design, estimate, and optimize commercial and utility scale solar assets.
To date, PVcase has worked with customers in more than 50 countries in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Australia, and partnered with top corporations like BayWa r.e., Borrego, Statkraft, and Atwell Group.
Outside of expansion into the U.S., PVcase shares that it will be using the funding to further the development of its products and accelerate hiring, both remote and at company offices.
“These are solutions built by solar engineers for solar engineers and provide an opportunity to begin a new era of accelerated solar innovation,” said Peter Fallon, general partner at Elephant VC.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.