Sunnova targets storm-prone regions for home energy storage venture

Sunnova Energy International said it would market solar and storage services through Home Depot stores in Florida, Virginia, Maryland, and locally in Reno, Nevada.
The Houston-based company said its solar + storage services are launching in 100 stores and is targeting backup power for outages caused by natural disasters. It said that Virginia and Maryland are top 10 and top 20 hurricane markets, while Florida is the highest-exposed hurricane market in the U.S. It also said that storms wreak havoc on Reno’s utility grid.
Sunnova said its personnel would be located at select stores in these markets to guide customers through the sales and installation process.
