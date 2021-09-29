Sunrise brief: More solar manufacturing is coming to the U.S.

Meyer Burger to open U.S. manufacturing facility. The facility will have an initial production capacity of 400 MW annually, with the potential to scale up to multi-gigawatts of capacity.

Koch unit invests $100 million in li-ion battery recycler. Li-Cycle said its market estimate has “accelerated significantly” in recent months as mega-battery plants have exceeded original expectations.

More than 125 local governments adopt SolarAPP+. Having met a goal set in July, Secretary of Energy Granholm now sets the target for another 60 communities to join in six months.

How much glass is needed for terawatt-scale solar PV? German scientists have assessed demand for resources such as glass and silver until 2100 and have found that current tech learning rates could be sufficient to avoid supply concerns.

Battery energy storage pairs well with solar, EIA data show. Of the battery storage capacity planned to come online from 2021 to 2024, around two-third will be co-located with a solar power plant.

Strategies to enhance the value of utility-scale PV is focus of Berkeley Lab study. The study considers options including an inverter loading ratio of up to 1.7 and DC-coupled batteries.