Meyer Burger to open U.S. manufacturing facility

Swiss-based Meyer Burger said it plans to set up a production facility to manufacture high-performance solar modules in the United States.

The facility’s initial production capacity will be 400 MW, with potential to grow to multiple gigawatts of capacity. Startup capacity will include capabilities to manufacture solar modules for residential, commercial/industrial rooftop, and utility-scale applications. Production is expected to be begin by the end of 2022, and the facility could create hundreds of jobs.

While a final site has not yet been determined, the company made the expansion decision as part of its commitments to produce modules near its customers and source material from regional suppliers. It also said it aims to improve overall sustainability by reducing transportation emissions and optimizing the carbon footprint of its solar modules.

President of Meyer Burger Americas, Ardes Johnson, said it is critical for the U.S. to develop its domestic supply chain and de-risk itself from heavy dependence on Asia-based equipment suppliers.

With supply chain concerns and shipping delays becoming a paramount issue for the solar industry, this approach may ease delivery delays or constraints and provide flexibility for customers.

Meyer Burger said it expects to have the site selected by the end the year. It said key criteria include available facilities, regulatory and tax frameworks, state and local economic development programs, access to skilled workforce, proximity to transportation infrastructure, renewable power supply, and local commitment.