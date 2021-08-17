Sunrise brief: Residential solar pricing has fallen and signs point to still further declines

JinkoSolar begins work on $500 million ingot and wafer facility in Vietnam. Vietnamese media claim the new factory is being built to diversify the company’s supply chain away from China and as an answer to new requirements from western countries and suppliers.

Community solar brownfield pilot project nears completion in New Jersey. The 4.5 MW Linden Hawk Rise project is among the first awarded capacity under the first year of the state’s Community Solar Energy Pilot Program.

Residential solar pricing down 6.3%, hints of greater drops coming. Residential solar installation price declines have accelerated over the past year. However, energy storage pricing has gone up, with Enphase taking an increasingly larger share of the market.

Solar on a parking structure adds a Scandinavian design flair. Soltech Energy has installed a 646 kW solar facade on a parking garage in Sweden that hosts 300 EV-charging posts.

iSun looks to double 2021 revenues, but labor and supply chain issues dampen profits. The company reported Q2 revenues of $4.3 million, up 57% from the same quarter in 2020.

Lagunitas Brewery serves up solar-brewed beers. In this case study, LG solar takes a deep dive on the company’s work with Lagunitas Brewery, showing the struggles overcome and the innovation needed to deliver the best beer the sun can brew.