LG to supply RWE with 200 MW of storage

RWE Renewables has signed supply contracts with LG Energy Solution to provide an integrated battery energy storage system (BESS) for two of RWE’s upcoming solar + storage projects in the U.S.

The supply contract secures more than 800 MWh of battery storage capacity on over 200 MW of storage systems, and delivery of the systems is scheduled for the second half of 2022. Specifically, RWE will be utilizing LG’s Energy Solution Grid-scale Energy Storage System, an integrated BESS comprised of pre-assembled transportable battery enclosures.

RWE Renewables has not made public yet exactly which of its upcoming projects are included in this announcement.

According to RWE, the company intends to leverage its energy storage technical capabilities to enhance LG Energy Solution’s offering by providing detailed project design, modeling, system integration and an energy management system software platform to ensure a safe and reliable operation of the assets.

This is not the first supply partnership between RWE and LG, as LG had previously supplied storage solutions for two smaller RWE projects in Texas in 2017.

Earlier in the year, RWE came to terms with Wärtsilä to provide a 40 MW/80 MWh DC-coupled solar-plus-storage system to RWE Renewables’ 200 MW Hickory Park Solar project under construction in Georgia.