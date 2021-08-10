Sunrise brief: Heliene adds a solar module factory in Florida, eyes Minnesota expansion

Heliene is adding 100 MW of module production at a new Florida facility. The plant will produce super-high-efficiency heterojunction solar cell modules for residential and commercial applications.
As the climate warms, electricity demand shows a regional shift. EIA data show home energy use patterns are shifting due to climate change, as milder winters and more extreme summer heat drive demand.
Vehicle-to-grid inches closer to reality, but barriers remain. V2G tech could offer low-cost energy storage at a huge scale, but many barriers must be overcome.
Recurrent Energy signs deal with PG&E for solar + storage capacity. The 350 MW / 1,400 MWh Crimson project will be one of the largest battery energy storage projects in the world when it comes online beginning in summer 2022.
Maine city pauses all solar development for 180 days. Leaders in the state’s capitol have halted all development and consideration of large-scale solar projects, following public outcry over the aesthetics of the installations.
Who is working against distributed solar: State campaigns in the East. A new report explores who is behind efforts to curb distributed energy and solar deployment. We look at the report’s investigation of state-level campaigns focused on the eastern U.S.
AEP Energy procures more capacity from Mammoth project in Indiana. The agreement follows a long-term renewable energy purchase agreement signed in April for the first phase of the project, covering 480 MW.
