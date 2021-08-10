Standard Solar installs one of New York’s largest community solar + storage projects

One of New York State’s largest community solar + storage projects is nearing completion and will achieve commercial operation shortly, according to project developer Standard Solar.

The project is the Lenox Community Solar Project, a 6.9 MW solar installation, accompanied by a 20 MWh DC-coupled battery energy storage system.

The project is east of Syracuse and was developed, installed and funded by Standard Solar. Its roughly 18,000 modules are mounted to both fixed-tilt and single-axis tracker structures.

The 6,000 MWh of energy that the Lenox project is anticipated to generate each year will provide access to clean energy and offer bill savings to area ratepayers. The battery system is expected to provide ancillary services for the area’s electrical grid.

Elsewhere in the Northeast, Standard Solar recently acquired 35 MW of solar projects in Maine, bringing the company’s total solar generation portfolio to more than 200 MW.