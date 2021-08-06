Standard Solar acquires 35 MW solar portfolio in Maine

Standard Solar said it has expanded its solar portfolio, as the company has acquired acquired 35 MW solar projects in Maine, with those projects being developed under the state’s Net Energy Billing (NEB) program.

Maine’s NEB program allows customers to benefit from clean energy savings by offsetting their electrical bills with either owned or shared energy projects, like community solar, which, in turn, spurs further development of these assets within the state.

The 35 MW included in this acquisition will come across five ground-mount projects, all set to be funded, owned, and operated by Standard Solar, with each project expected to commence construction within the next 12 months.

Once completed, the projects will provide a significant boost to Standard Solar’s generation portfolio, which currently sits around 200 MW.

Earlier this year, in February, Standard Solar acquired roughly 25 MW of community solar projects in Massachusetts and Minnesota. Those 25 MW will be coming across 17 projects, 16 of which are located in Minnesota, with the remaining project currently operating in Massachusetts.

In May, the company agreed to fund, own and operate a portfolio of 21 solar canopies across the Long Beach Unified School District in Southern California. Those projects, set to total 4 MW in capacity, were developed in partnership with EMCOR Services, while Mesa Energy Systems assisted in funding. The majority of the projects are already in operation, with all set to be live by October.