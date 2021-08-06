Sunrise brief: Hanwha, LG Electronics, and Mission Solar join call for import tariff extension

Three more companies ask the ITC to extend solar tariffs for four more years. The SEIA opposes extending the Trump-era tariffs, saying they hurt overall solar sector growth.

Sunrun names Mary Powell as CEO and looks to faster growth to finish the year. Powell is the former CEO of Green Mountain Power and takes over Sunrun’s corporate leadership as the company revises its growth outlook.

You’ve got $30 billion to spend and a climate crisis. Nuclear or solar? Research suggests we can power 80% of the U.S. with wind, solar, and 12 hours of energy storage, but being able to replace a nuclear power plant hasn’t been financially viable. Is that about to change?

Working groups reach impasse on Illinois clean energy future. Accusations of bad faith negotiating and goalpost-moving have taken center stage.

Kansas City pilots streetlight-mounted EV chargers. The program aims to address equity and accessibility for EV charging, which can be a challenge for apartment-dwellers.

Sunlight trims interest rates for residential solar loans. The race to the bottom for interest rates has been a trend in recent years, and Sunlight is the latest to join the party.

GMP looks to give Arizonans an option to buy 100% renewable energy. The company is among the first to apply to enter the Arizona electric supply market under the recently-upheld Energy Competition Act.