Factorial achieves capacity retention milestone for its solid-state technology

Factorial Energy, a Massachusetts-based solid-state battery manufacturing startup, has achieved a breakthrough capacity retention rate of 97.3% after 675 cycles for the company’s 40 Amp-hour (Ah) solid-state product.
The tests were administered at 25 degrees Celsius (77 degrees Fahrenheit), and solid-state batteries have historically struggled to scale up cell capacity, which is why the results are so monumental. The achievement was made possible by the company’s breakthrough Factorial Electrolyte System Technology (FEST), a proprietary solid electrolyte material, which enables safe and reliable cell performance with high-voltage and high-energy density electrodes. On top of being used in Factorial’s own batteries, FEST can also be integrated into existing lithium-ion battery infrastructure.
Factorial gained sudden notoriety this spring for being the first startup to reach the 40 Amp-hour benchmark for a solid-state cell.
For Factorial, the accomplishment could prove as a performance backing that it can use in discussions with auto manufacturers about the adoption of solid-state battery products into their EV technology.
