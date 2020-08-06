Morning Brief: 400 MW coming to Texas, SunSpec launches online class with UC San Diego

Solar Plus Development and Avondale Solar have entered into an agreement with J-POWER to develop a 400 MW solar PV project in Refugio County, Texas. Charger Solar is expected to break ground in second half of 2021 and be operational by the summer of 2023. Due to its close proximity to the Houston metro area, Charger Solar is expected to experience minimal curtailment and basis risk to the premium Houston Zone of ERCOT.Not much else has been made public about the project yet, as it is still in the most initial stages of development. Source: AP Solar Holdings with J-POWER to develop a 400 MW solar PV project in

SunSpec Alliance has partnered with UC San Diego to launch a nine-week online course focused on educating solar PV industry participants about National Electrical Code 2017 regulations for solar module safety. The course, “Data Communication Solutions To Address PV Module Rapid Shutdown Requirements,” will be taught by SunSpec Alliance chairman Tom Tansy, along with other experts from SunSpec member companies. The goal is for the course to equip participants with a foundation in basic data communication concepts associated with PV module communication solutions, as well as the regulated operating environments within which these solutions exist. Source: SunSpec Alliance

California’s Solar on Multifamily Affordable Housing (SOMAH) program has officially turned one year old. In that first year, the program received 380 application reservations, which represent 82 megawatts of solar reserved, or 27% of SOMAH’s 300 MW program goal. The program is also well on track to create more than 700 jobs and provide electricity savings for 32,000 tenant units.