Morning Brief: 400 MW coming to Texas, SunSpec launches online class with UC San Diego

Solar Plus Development and Avondale Solar have entered into an agreement with J-POWER to develop a 400 MW solar PV project in Refugio County, Texas. Charger Solar is expected to break ground in second half of 2021 and be operational by the summer of 2023. Due to its close proximity to the Houston metro area, Charger Solar is expected to experience minimal curtailment and basis risk to the premium Houston Zone of ERCOT.Not much else has been made public about the project yet, as it is still in the most initial stages of development. Source: AP Solar Holdings
SunSpec Alliance has partnered with UC San Diego to launch a nine-week online course focused on educating solar PV industry participants about National Electrical Code 2017 regulations for solar module safety. The course, “Data Communication Solutions To Address PV Module Rapid Shutdown Requirements,” will be taught by SunSpec Alliance chairman Tom Tansy, along with other experts from SunSpec member companies. The goal is for the course to equip participants with a foundation in basic data communication concepts associated with PV module communication solutions, as well as the regulated operating environments within which these solutions exist. Source: SunSpec Alliance
California’s Solar on Multifamily Affordable Housing (SOMAH) program has officially turned one year old. In that first year, the program received 380 application reservations, which represent 82 megawatts of solar reserved, or 27% of SOMAH’s 300 MW program goal. The program is also well on track to create more than 700 jobs and provide electricity savings for 32,000 tenant units.
Evergy has announced a ‘Sustainability Transformation Plan,’ which includes the investment of $4.8 billion in upgrades to transmission and distribution infrastructure, with another $500 million of investment in asset hardening, distribution automation and technology through 2024. The utility also outlines that there are opportunities “to reduce CO2 emissions 85% by 2030 compared to 2005 levels,” but doesn’t go over the plan to get to that point, nor the resources that will achieve it, though Evergy “is currently evaluating additional projects that have the potential to create incremental capital investment opportunities.” Source: Evergy
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.