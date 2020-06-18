Morning Brief: Navajo Transitional Energy proposes 200 MW of solar, Lyft joins EV 100

Navajo Transitional Energy Company is finally making use of that fun word the middle of the company name, partnering with Photosol US to submit a proposal to site 200 MW of solar power on reclaimed land at its Navajo Mine in New Mexico. The proposal is a response to Salt River Project’s request for proposals to develop 400 megawatts of solar power, including 200 megawatts from the Navajo Nation. The move also comes shortly after Navajo Transitional Energy came under fire for purchasing three coal mines in Montana and Wyoming. Source: Navajo Transitional Energy

Yesterday, Lyft joined EV100, an initiative by The Climate Group that brings together companies committed to accelerating the transition to electric vehicles (EVs) and making electric transport the new normal by 2030. Lyft is making the biggest vehicle-related electrification commitment under the EV100 initiative to date, estimating that it will work with drivers to electrify more than 2 million vehicles over the next ten years, reducing 16 million metric tons of emissions and saving up to $10 billion for drivers. Source: The Climate Group

SunPower anticipates to close the planned spin-off of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the third quarter 2020. The company announced the planned separation last November. Concurrent with the closing of the transaction, an equity investment of $298 million will be made in Maxeon Solar by TZS, a premier global supplier of silicon wafers. Source: SunP0wer

Solar Support, DEPCOM Power and Power Factor have partnered to c0-create an extreme weather restoration and recovery program for pv plant owners. Under the terms of the agreement, DEPCOM will serve as general contractor, in order to provide EPC capabilities, along with financial and surety services. Solar Support will lead the project management and construction oversight, all while resurrecting the supply chains of spare parts and refurbishment programs. Power Factor will secure manpower specialized in PV recovery. The trio will aims to minimize production and revenue losses for asset owners and operators, saving millions in avoided costs and shortening recovery times up to 70%. Source: Solar Support

KB Home has announced that it is the first homebuilder to offer SunPower’s OneRoof, making the product available at its Ashbury new-home community in the San Francisco Bay Area. The SunPower OneRoof system is an efficient, durable, and cost-effective solar roofing product, is ideal for the new homes. The two companies have bee collaboration partners since 2011, when KB Home partnered with SunPower to introduce the homebuilder’s first all-solar community. Source: KB Home