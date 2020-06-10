Job Moves at ABB, Energy Impact Partners, SolarEdge, Enel X, Solaria, Engie, Nexamp, Eos, EEI

Energy Impact Partners named Shawn Cherian as a partner — leading the firm’s enterprise infrastructure and software-as-a-service investments and marking a shift to a focus on enterprise investments. Cherian was previously a venture principal at Third Point.

Alexandra Goodson, previously with Saft, is now global product marketing manager for E-mobility and energy storage modules at ABB.

Sara Baldwin has joined nonpartisan energy policy think tank Energy Innovation as electrification policy director, with an emphasis on vehicle and building electrification. Baldwin was previously VP at the Interstate Renewable Energy Council.

Carsten Schmidt is now general manager of SolarEdge’s e-Mobility division. Schmidt was most recently VP of sales for the hybrid EV business of Continental AG.

Kevin Borden was promoted to director of marketing at Enel X for its commercial and industrial businesses in North America. In 2018, demand response pioneer EnerNOC was rebranded into Enel X.



Tom Thompson was promoted to national sales director at Solaria, a provider of high-efficiency solar panels. Last month, Solaria named Tony Alvarez, former VP at Cypress Semiconductor, as CEO, and Howard Wenger, former president of SunPower Systems, as president.

Eric Smith is now director of managed services at consultancy GridSME. He was previously compliance manager at NaturEner USA and Canada.

Nexamp added Rick Whisman, previously with OnSwitch, as VP of business development for the west region. Nexamp develops, structures, owns and operates solar generation and storage assets. Its majority shareholder is Mitsubishi.