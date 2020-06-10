Job Moves at ABB, Energy Impact Partners, SolarEdge, Enel X, Solaria, Engie, Nexamp, Eos, EEI

Energy Impact Partners named Shawn Cherian as a partner — leading the firm’s enterprise infrastructure and software-as-a-service investments and marking a shift to a focus on enterprise investments. Cherian was previously a venture principal at Third Point.
Alexandra Goodson, previously with Saft, is now global product marketing manager for E-mobility and energy storage modules at ABB.
Sara Baldwin has joined nonpartisan energy policy think tank Energy Innovation as electrification policy director, with an emphasis on vehicle and building electrification. Baldwin was previously VP at the Interstate Renewable Energy Council.
Carsten Schmidt is now general manager of SolarEdge’s e-Mobility division. Schmidt was most recently VP of sales for the hybrid EV business of Continental AG.
Kevin Borden was promoted to director of marketing at Enel X for its commercial and industrial businesses in North America. In 2018, demand response pioneer EnerNOC was rebranded into Enel X.
Tom Thompson was promoted to national sales director at Solaria, a provider of high-efficiency solar panels. Last month, Solaria named Tony Alvarez, former VP at Cypress Semiconductor, as CEO, and Howard Wenger, former president of SunPower Systems, as president.
Eric Smith is now director of managed services at consultancy GridSME. He was previously compliance manager at NaturEner USA and Canada.
Nexamp added Rick Whisman, previously with OnSwitch, as VP of business development for the west region. Nexamp develops, structures, owns and operates solar generation and storage assets. Its majority shareholder is Mitsubishi.
The board of battery-builder Leclanché SA is proposing that Christophe Manset be elected as new member of its board of directors. Manset has over 10 years of experience in the asset management industry. Leclanché claims to be the only publicly-listed pure-play energy storage firm in the world.
Eos Energy Storage, manufacturer of long-duration zinc batteries, added Balki Iyer as chief commercial officer and Nathan McCormick as senior VP of operations. McCormick served for nearly 20 years in senior manufacturing, demand management and sourcing leadership positions at General Electric. Iyer has held executive roles at General Electric, Enel, Vestas and Schlumberger.
Ben Fowke, CEO of Minneapolis-based Xcel Energy, was elected chairman of the board of the Edison Electric Institute, the association of investor-owned electric companies. Also elected were three vice chairmen: Gerard Anderson, executive chairman of Detroit-based DTE Energy; Warner Baxter, CEO of St. Louis-based Ameren; and Pedro Pizarro, CEO of California-based Edison International.
Formerly with J-Power USA, Sandro Wyrsch is now advisor for acquisitions, investments and financial advisory at Engie North America.
