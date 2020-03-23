Job moves at DOE, Enel, Trina, FERC, Engie, Sunpower, PG&E

Jennifer DeCesaro, formerly director of technology-to-market and senior advisor at the U.S. Department of Energy is now director recovery and resilience at the DOE. DeCesaro is leading the DOE’s energy sector recovery efforts in the U.S. including Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. She also oversees the Energy Transitions Initiative — focused on advancing self-reliant island and remote communities with resilient energy systems.

Meyer Burger, a maker of photovoltaic production equipment, installed CTO Gunter Erfurt to succeed Hans Brändle as new CEO — following a $40 million loss in 2019 and amid an “ongoing evaluation of strategic options.” The CEO cited a difficult market environment — due to increasingly strong Chinese competition and the Chinese government’s goals set out in the ‘Made in China 2025‘ strategic plan.”

The U.S. Senate confirmed James Danly as the third Republican on America’s Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC). The Commission has traditionally been non-partisan, and traditionally, the party of the nominees are alternated — “pairing” the nominations. Quoted in Natural Gas Intelligence, Senator Joe Manchin said, “By breaking the long-standing practice of pairing nominations and not sending the [Democratic] nomination, it undermines the structure…this has got to stop and both sides have to stand up and say, ‘Mr. President, this is a tradition. This is what we do.’ This is customary of what’s been done, and it gives us a five-member FERC, which is extremely important for our energy, our country, and the reliability that we depend on.”

Fabrizio Bonemazzi was promoted to head of renewables project execution Europe at Enel Green Power, the Italian multinational renewable energy firm.

Stephen Kelley is now VP E-mobility at ENGIE North America. McCrea Dunton was promoted to director of corporate development and market strategy at ENGIE Storage.

Phil Narodick was promoted to director of financial products at SunPower, now transitioning to an energy-as-a-service company.

Charles Zhu was promoted to senior director of human resources at Trina Solar. Trina recently unveiled bifacial modules rated at 500 W.

Don Howerton was promoted to chief, utility-owned microgrids, and David Sawaya was promoted to senior manager, decarbonization strategies at Pacific Gas and Electric.

Rob Labinski was promoted to head of electrification at Octopus Energy, an electricity and gas supplier in the U.K. specializing in sustainable energy with over 1.35 million domestic and business customers.



Collin Rhodes, previously with Trina solar, is now COO at OE Solar, a New Mexico installer developing residential, governmental and commercial PV projects.



Molly Cox was promoted to solar analyst and Benjamin Attia was promoted to senior research analyst, energy transition at Wood Mackenzie Power & Renewables.

Chadwick Conway, head of products at Span, is also a fellow at Clean Energy Leadership Institute.