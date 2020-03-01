Trina unveils two 500-watt bifacial solar modules

Chinese panel maker Trina Solar has launched two new PERC monocrystalline bifacial solar modules, each with a reported power output of 500 watts.

The Duomax V has a glass-glass structure and the Tallmax V features a glass-backsheet frame.

With Trina reporting a conversion efficiency of 21% for each product, the modules include ‘large-format’ 210mm silicon wafers and the manufacturer’s multi-busbar technology.

Trina claims to have created an innovative cell design combining advanced third-party devices, a non-destructive cutting process and high packing density. “This further reduces resistance losses, significantly improves the module resistance to cracks and hotspots and at the same time maximizes module efficiency,” said the company. “If the traditional half-cell design was applied to oversized silicon wafers [of] 210mm, the high output currents of the modules could pose a challenge for the system components and cracking could lead to the module breaking.”

Orders

The manufacturer added, compared to conventional 410-watt bifacial modules, the Duomax V in particular can reduce balance of system costs for large-scale PV projects by 6% to 8% and the levelized cost of electricity generated by such facilities by 3% to 4%.

The Chinese solar manufacturer said it will begin accepting orders for the modules in the second quarter. Production capacity for the modules is expected to reach 5 GW this year with output set to start in the third quarter.

Trina claimed a world record 23.22% conversion efficiency with a large-area version of its n-type, crystalline silicon, i-TOPCon (industrial tunnel-oxide-passivated contact) bifacial solar cell in November.