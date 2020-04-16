Canadian Solar calls Solaria’s ‘shingled’ cell patent claim ‘meritless and unfounded’

Earlier this month, Solaria, a high-efficiency solar panel manufacturer based in California, filed suit against Canadian Solar, a solar module builder headquartered in China, in Federal District Court for the Northern District of California.

Canadian Solar “believes that the claims in Solaria’s complaint are meritless and unfounded. Canadian Solar is working closely with its legal counsel and will vigorously defend against the claims made by Solaria.”

The suit claims that Canadian Solar infringes Solaria’s U.S. patent concerning a process for separating photovoltaic strips from silicon solar cells for use in more-efficient tiled or “shingled” solar panels. Solaria asserts in the lawsuit that “it first introduced Canadian Solar to its high-efficiency, high-density module (HDM) technology in 2014 when representatives of Canadian Solar evaluated Solaria’s next-generation shingling technology for a potential licensing deal.” In its first public comment since the suit was filed, Canadian Solar acknowledged the complaint that cited “a portion of the process for making Canadian Solar’s shingled-cell solar modules (HiDM High Density Mono Perc Modules).”