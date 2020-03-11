Morning Brief: Goldman Sachs and Telos form solar development outfit, Electrify America invests $2 million in EV chargers

Goldman Sachs and Telos form solar development outfit: A joint venture with up to $275 million in investment potential has been reached, as Goldman Sachs and Telos Clean Energy have teamed up to develop, construct, own and operate distributed solar power projects. Said projects will then have their power sold to commercial, industrial and municipal customers. Interesting to note that Goldman Sachs is getting into the game of selling power to municipalities, potentially seeing opportunity in the increasing number of U.S. cities looking to go 100% renewable. Source: Telos Clean Energy

Electrify America invests $2 million in off-grid EV chargers: Electrify America is brining 30 solar-powered EV ARC charging stations with two Level 2 EV chargers per to the state of California. The chargers will increase EV infrastructure in the Central, Coachella, and Imperial Valleys. Each standalone station is equipped with a 4.28 kW sun-tracking solar array, 32kWh of on-board battery storage, and two Electrify America Level 2 EV chargers capable of charging speeds up to 6kW. The chargers also hold purpose in emergency situations, being portable enough for first responders who may need to quickly relocate the transportable units to provide power in the event of an emergency. Source: Electrify America

Powerhome named to ‘Most Innovative Companies’ list by Fast Company: Powerhome Solar has been recognized by Fast Company as one of the one of the world’s ‘Most Innovative Companies,’ in the energy category. The placing is done in recognition of Powerhome’s impacts on both industry and culture of energy. Specifically, Powerhome was selected for the company’s mission to create greater awareness of renewable energy, including partnerships with six professional sports franchises and one college athletics program, which pv magazine has conveniently covered here, here and here. Source: Powerhome Solar

Colorado town to source electricity from solar installation: The Town of Breckenridge, Colorado has achieved its 100% renewable energy goal. This development comes alongside the town has signing an agreement with community solar developer Pivot Energy, to subscribe to 3.6 MW of community solar. The town also shattered its 100% renewable goal date, originally set for 2025. For perspective, that goal was not even set until 2017. The town is expected to save more than $700,000 in energy costs over the duration of the 20-year agreement. The goals don’t end with renewables, as the town also aims to reduce its carbon emissions 50% by 2030 and 80% by 2050. Source: Pivot Energy

Minnesota couple wins $50,000 prize for module heating solution: After losing three days of solar generation to snow accumulation, a Duluth, Minnesota couple decided to come up with a solution of their own. The solution involves incorporating into solar panels a heating material with nanotechnology components. The solution was entered into NREL’s American-Made Solar Prize, eventually being chosen as a semi-finalist and receiving $50,000 in prize money. “Solar for Snow,” as the solution and team working on it are called, received equipment and mentoring support from Heliene, the company you may remember for reopening a manufacturing facility in Minnesota. Heliene is interested in seeing the results of the research. Source: Energy News Network