Morning Brief: GE completes first battery-assisted black start, Acciona to invest $4B in PV and wind

GE announced the successful completion of the first battery energy-storage assisted black start of a GE 7F.03 gas turbine at the 150 megawatt simple cycle unit at Entergy Louisiana’s Perryville Power Station. This is the first time GE has achieved a black start of a GE heavy-duty gas turbine using energy storage. A “black start” consists of rebooting an idle power plant without support from the grid in the event of a major system disruption or a system-wide blackout.

A black start is one of the most difficult tasks in the power business. To provide a black start, traditionally some power stations have small diesel generators — normally called black start diesel generator — which can be used to start larger generators (of several megawatts capacity), which in turn can be used to start the main power station generators. Source: GE Reports

Spanish developer Acciona will invest $4 billion in wind and solar in the next five years: At the end of 2019, Acciona had a portfolio of green power generation facilities of 10,117 megawatts installed, 56% in Spain and 44% in international markets. With this investment in wind power and photovoltaic energy, Acciona will go from the 10.1 GW currently installed to 15 GW in the next five years, at a rate of 1 GW net per year. Source

Great month for solar in Oahu: According to data compiled by Marco Mangelsdorf, president of ProVision Solar in Hilo, Oahu’s solar photovoltaic permits were up by 95% in January, from the year prior. Last month, the HNL Department of Planning and Permitting issued 336 permits for photovoltaic systems compared to 172 in January 2019. Of those January 2020 permits, 80% included batteries. Source: Pacific Business News

Connecticut state regulators threaten fines for electric utilities over ‘shared solar’ rollout: If you rent or can’t put solar panels on your roof but you want to support solar energy, you can subscribe to what’s called “shared solar” and get a credit to lower your electric bill. But regulators in Connecticut say the state’s two biggest electric utilities are dragging their feet on developing rules for the program. The state has only one shared solar array online at the moment. Lawmakers want the program to expand, with plans to open the shared solar market to more developers next year. Source: The Connecticut Mirror NYC storage ‘most adversely impacted’ by FERC orders: New York Independent System Operator CEO Richard Dewey said recent federal orders narrowing exemptions to buyer-side mitigation (BSM) market rules in its capacity zones “present a pathway” for the state’s ambitious climate goals, and do not impact zero emission credits for upstate nuclear energy or the planned upstate onshore wind development. Energy storage in New York City and the lower Hudson Valley, where congestion and higher capacity rates make the resource very desirable, will be the “most adversely impacted by these orders.” Source: Utility Dive

Wind developer, Ørsted , to open hub to grow U.S. offshore-wind industry: An offshore wind developer is opening a hub in Providence that its executives hope will help accelerate the takeoff of the industry in the United States. Ørsted U.S. Offshore Wind, a division of the Denmark-based Ørsted, will launch its U.S. innovation hub in Providence on Monday. Ørsted employees will meet at the hub with U.S.-based startups and small companies to discuss early-stage technologies to address issues the industry faces. Source: New York Times