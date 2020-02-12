Morning Brief: 160 MW coming to Oregon, Vision Solar Expands to Massachusetts

162 MW announced in Oregon: Portland General Electric and Avangrid Renewables are partnering on a 162 MW solar project in Gilliam County. The project will be the largest in Oregon. The electricity and RECs generated by the project will go towards PGE’s Green Future Impact customers. The project will be built on 1,200 privately owned acres and construction is expected to begin in late 2020 or early 2021, with an anticipated commercial operation date in late 2021. Source: Portland General Electric

SPI Energy submits 18 MW community solar portfolio in Oregon: SPI Energy has submitted 18 MW of previously-closed solar projects to the newly formed Oregon Community Solar Program, currently awaiting approval from the state Public Utility Commission. Proposed locations, individual project capacities and even the amount of projects in the portfolio have not been shared, showing the preliminary nature of the announcement. The Oregon Community Solar Program is newly-formed, created by UM 1930. Source: SPI Energy

Vision Solar expands to Massachusetts: “Vision Solar announced today the company’s expansion into Massachusetts and opening of a new northeast headquarters. The company will hire more than 60 employees across the state to support its new 6,000 square foot office and serve customers across the country. Vision Solar currently employs 200 team members across four states – Arizona, Florida, Pennsylvania and New Jersey – with plans to employ more than 400 by the end of the year. New Massachusetts-based positions will include sales representatives, technicians and solar installers.” Source: Vision Solar

Sunnova partners with Generac: “Generac has partnered with Sunnova to make Sunnova the exclusive Lease and Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) provider for the PWRcellT energy storage system sold by contractors using Generac’s PowerPlay design and quoting platform in the U.S. and its territories. Sunnova and Generac will offer Generac’s PWRcell system with Sunnova’s Lease, PPA, Loan and other financing agreement offerings through Sunnova’s approved vendor list. Sunnova is the only Generac partner to bring a 25-year service agreement to the PWRcell system, which is the longest term for a Generac partner. The PWRcell system will provide homeowners greater flexibility to install and size their storage capacity by offering customers the option of a modular battery system so that they can customize their solar storage needs.” Source: Sunnova

Freedom Forever expands to Florida: Freedom Forever has expanded to Florida, meaning the company now does business in California, Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Texas, Utah, and Nevada. Since 2011, Freedom Forever has expanded from California into 6 additional states, most recently opening the 13th branch in Salt Lake City, Utah. Source: Freedom Forever