Sunrise brief: Long-duration energy storage market to reach $223 billion in 20 years

Solar recycling headquarters and research lab opens in Arizona Backed by funding from leading corporations and institutions, Solarcycle sets up shop in Mesa, Arizona, to advance a circular economy for the solar industry.
IRS pre-registration portal open for IRA elective pay and transferable credits Registration through the portal is required to obtain a registration number to be included on the income tax return filings needed to claim direct cash payment or transfer credits.
Five drivers of New York City solar energy expansion Changing regulations, programs, and renewable energy targets are placing New York City on a path for increased solar buildout.
Increasing alternative energy standards would bring billions in investment to Pennsylvania Three business groups crunched the numbers and found that, if a 30% by 2030 plan was enacted, more than $13.1 billion could be invested in Pennsylvania in that time period and 129,000 jobs could be created.
Seven community solar projects to deliver bill savings to low-income residents Walmart, U.S Bancorp Impact Finance and Reactivate closed a tax equity transaction on the portfolio of solar projects in New York and Illinois.
Long-duration energy storage market to reach $223 billion in 20 years Alternatives to lithium-ion batteries are likely to emerge, according to a report on IDTechEx.
