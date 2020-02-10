Job moves: Engie fires CEO, plus Enphase, Sunrun, Sol Systems, Nautilus, Sage Energy

Engie, France’s former gas monopoly, fired Isabelle Kocher, the only woman CEO of a top publicly-listed French firm, according to Financial Times. GTM claims that Engie’s “clean power portfolio and venturing activity compare favorably to its rivals in Europe.”

Jarno Wagner is general manager of the newly established Enphase office in Germany for the Germany/Austria/Switzerland (D-A-CH) region. Wagner was previously with Kostal.

Rick Schwerdtfeger joined Leading Edge Crystal Technologies as CEO and Nathan Stoddard joined as CTO. The startup recently received $1.45 million in angel and venture funding, according to Pitchbook, and has received $4 million in DOE funding. The company is developing kerfless, single-crystal wafer manufacturing technology. Founder and board member Alison Greenlee, with previous experience at kerfless silicon wafer startup 1366 Technologies, will be taking the role of chief product officer.

Jodie Van Horn joined the board of directors at Empowered By Light. The non-profit provides solar power and light to vulnerable communities.

Nick Lowrie, formerly with Sunfinity, is now project manager for multi-family solar buildings at Sunrun. Lowrie’s LinkedIn profile specifies solar installations on “low-income apartment complexes.”

Sol Systems added Rohit Marwaha as VP of risk and trading operations, and Andrew Williams as senior director of regulatory affairs energy infrastructure and markets. Prior to joining Sol Systems, Marwaha was managing director at Constellation. Williams was previously at the Environmental Defense Fund. Sol Systems has developed and/or financed over 850 MW of solar projects valued at more than $1 billion.

Sage Energy Consulting, an energy planning and project management firm, is relocating to new headquarters in San Rafael, California driven, in part, by the addition of energy business veteran, Russell “Rusty” Schmit, as Sage’s first COO and David Seiler as director of business development. The firm is moving into space at 101 Lucas Valley Road once occupied by The Grateful Dead. Schmit has served as CEO of Banyan Energy and Advent Solar. Seiler joins from Sunterra Solar, where he served as a program manager. Sage has managed more than $2 billion of energy projects for more than 100 public- and private-sector clients.

Nick Addivinola was promoted to executive director of M&A at Nautilus Solar Energy. Nautilus has acquired, developed, financed, operated and managed distributed and utility-scale solar projects for over 12 years.

Energy solution provider Westhaven has a solar, energy storage, roofing and generator installation business. The company promoted Jeff McCaffrey to chief operating officer.