Sunrise brief: Renewables must triple by 2030 to hit net-zero by 2050

GoodWe U.S. inverter on Sunnova’s approved vendor list This partnership allows GoodWe and Sunnova to meet the growing demand by commercial and industrial customers that want to stabilize energy costs.
Renewables must triple by 2030 to hit net-zero by 2050, says BloombergNEF BloombergNEF says in a new report that solar and wind must drive most emissions cuts before 2030 to stay on track for net-zero by 2050. Its net-zero scenario targets a combined solar and wind capacity of 31 TW by 2050.
Acciona completes Texas-size solar project near Houston The 458 MW Red-Tailed Hawk solar plant is the company’s largest solar plant to date.
EV manufacturer Rivian invests in solar energy Rivian will subscribe to community solar and purchase renewable energy certificates (RECs).
Market impacts from the recent flurry of solar policy actions The U.S. had an extremely busy week of policy changes, including AD/CVD, domestic content, bifacial panel exemptions, and changes to 301 tariffs.
Enel, Energy Vault build 18 MW/36 MWh of U.S. gravity storage Energy Vault and Enel have revealed plans to build 18 MW/36 MWh of gravity storage in the United States. They say that the project will be the first large-scale gravity energy storage in a Western country.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.