GoodWe U.S. inverter on Sunnova’s approved vendor list

GoodWe Technologies, a solar inverter and smart energy specialist, announced that it has been added to the approved vendor list of Sunnova Energy. This partnership enables Sunnova to provide GoodWe’s SMT-US inverter for medium- to large-scale commercial and industrial (C&I) solar sites.

This partnership allows GoodWe and Sunnova to meet the growing demand by commercial and industrial customers that want to stabilize energy costs.

GoodWe reports that its SMT-US three-phase, 50/60 kW inverter provides improved safety and design flexibility, and meets safety shutdown standards with a built-in rapid shutdown transmitter that eliminates the need to install additional module-level hardware. It also complies with safety standards with type II surge protection for both DC and AC to prevent voltage spikes.

The SMT-US inverters have up to 6 MPPTs and a Max 15A DC input current per string for high-power module compatibility. GoodWe claims that the inverter’s 150% DC input oversizing, 110% AC output overloading, and 180-980V wide input operating range provides for improved system uptime and increases the system’s energy output during the system’s lifetime. Furthermore, the company says the inverter has a unique fuse-free design that increases reliability while decreasing maintenance requirements, thus lowering operating costs.

“GoodWe’s C&I inverters offer benefits at every stage of the system lifecycle, from design flexibility during planning to simpler O&M and increased system uptime after interconnection,” stated Michael Mendik, country manager of GoodWe USA and Canada. “By collaborating with Sunnova, an industry-leading energy services company with national reach, GoodWe is expanding and simplifying access to its products across the U.S. as market demand is on the rise and EPCs are looking for cost-effective and competitive solutions to grow and scale their businesses.”

GoodWe offers products and solutions tailored for residential, commercial and industrial, and utility-scale PV systems. The company reports that it has over 52 GW of installations in over 100 countries and regions.

Sunnova Energy International, a provider of solar, energy storage, and home energy adaptive services, has been in the news recently for its Q1 2024 earnings report as well as recent partnerships, such as with Home Depot, for which it is now the sole provider of solar and energy storage for Home Depot customers.

In a less than stellar earnings report, the company noted a continued decline in revenues amid a challenging U.S. macroeconomic environment for the residential solar industry. Investors had been concerned about the company’s ability to generate enough cash. In response the company continued reductions in operational costs and secured unrestricted cash, which increased by $18.9 million in the first quarter compared to the prior quarter. The company reports it now has about $232 million in unrestricted cash.