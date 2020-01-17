Dan Shugar, NEXTracker CEO, on solar trackers in wind and the terror of torsional galloping

Dan Shugar, CEO of NEXTracker, is one of the old-school players in the rise of solar in the United States — he lives and breathes solar trackers.

NEXTracker is the world’s leading tracker vendor, with one-third of the market by shipments in 2018. Other firms claim between 8 percent and 12 percent of the market each, including Array Technologies, PV Hardware, Arctech Solar and Soltec.

According to Wood Mackenzie, the tracker market grew 62 percent in 2019, reaching 23 gigawatts of installations — and the market will grow on average by 11 percent annually from 2019 through 2024.

In the first part of our interview with Shugar, we discussed tracker innovation, bifacial panels and getting acquired by Flex. In this final part of our discussion, we cover the terror of torsional galloping in a solar array.

***

pv magazine’s Australian staff has taken deep dives into how single-axis trackers behave and fail in wind events, noting that single-axis PV trackers become unstable at relatively modest wind speeds. Third-party engineering firms have studied several different tracker designs that have suffered catastrophic failures in the field as a result of torsional galloping.

A classic (non-PV) example of torsional galloping is the 1940 collapse of the Tacoma Narrows Bridge.

Here’s an example of a torque tube single-axis tracker galloping in the wind.

Some tracker designs have aimed to address this instability with torsional stiffness — but this limits the tracker length, and requires a thick torque tube. Others vendors have used damping, but damping can be of limited benefit in some tracker positions.

***

The interview has been edited and condensed.

pv magazine: Do you want to talk about torsional galloping? Dan Shugar: I want to tell you the whole story. First, let me address what happened on that Australian project. [The Oakey 2 site in Queensland.] There are two projects in Australia — projects that were built concurrently. There’s a system with a NEXTracker, and there’s a system with another tracker. That vendor will go unnamed.