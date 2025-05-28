Electricity generation from U.S. solar grows 28% year-over-year

Solar continues to dominate new electricity generation capacity added to the grid in the United States, according to the Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) latest release of its Electric Power Monthly report with data through March 2025.

Utility-scale solar capacity reached 128.6 GW in March 2025, growing from 96.9 GW in March 2024, while small-scale solar, projects of 1 MW or less, reached 55.7 GW in March 2025, growing from 49 GW in March 2024. In total, solar capacity in the United States grew 26% year-over-year to 184 GW.

New solar projects of note include the Dunns Bridge II Solar and Storage Facility activated in Indiana, which added 435 MW of solar and 56.3 MW of battery energy storage, the Sun Streams Expansion project, adding 300 MW of solar and 300 MW of storage in Arizona, and the Peregrine Solar project adding 300 MW of solar in Texas. A full list of new utility-scale project additions added in March can be found here.

Electricity generation from solar continues to grow alongside capacity additions. For the rolling 12 months ending March 2025, solar facilities, including utility-scale and small-scale projects, generated 321,830 GWh, up from 250,539 GWh in the rolling 12 months beforehand. This represents 28% year-over-year growth for solar generation.

Looking ahead, EIA expects solar growth to continue, according to its Short-Term Energy Outlook report. EIA expects 26.3% growth in installations in 2025, reaching 153 GW of installed utility-scale capacity through the end of the year. In 2026 it expects another 19.5% growth in cumulative capacity in 2026, reaching 182 GW. This growth represents a doubling of cumulative utility-scale solar capacity in the United States in just three years from 91 GW in year’s end 2023 to 182 GW by the end of 2026.

EIA said it expects Texas to lead the way in 2025 with about 11.6 GW installed, followed by California with 2.9 GW. The two are expected to account for almost half of the new utility-scale solar capacity.

It expects five other states (Indiana, Arizona, Michigan, Florida and New York) each to account for more than 1 GW of added solar capacity in 2025 and collectively account for 7.8 GW of planned solar capacity additions.