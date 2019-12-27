Installing residential solar and storage in Silicon Valley

pv magazine checked in with Barry Cinnamon, a Silicon Valley solar installer with a 20-year track record, and let him pontificate on solar and storage. (Cinnamon is also a storied solar entrepreneur, podcaster and annoyingly competent writer.) Cinnamon Energy Systems started in 2001 with the founding of Akeena Solar, a solar installer with thousands of customers in California, New Jersey and New York in the earlier days of home solar ownership. There were adventures with Westinghouse and racking systems. The name change to Cinnamon Energy Systems heralded the importance of energy storage in the residential power portfolio.

pv magazine: As a recent returnee to the solar industry, I asked Cinnamon what had been going on in the last two years other than ITC and tariff struggles. (interview edited for clarity) Barry Cinnamon: That’s not going to change. It’s the solar coaster.

When I look back over almost 20 years of doing this, and 20 years before that in the thermal business — we managed to deal with the things that you can expect, but it’s the black swan events, like changes in administration or tariffs that kind of hit you. As we start doing commercial business, we look at this industry as being analogous to the HVAC industry 50 years ago — it’s going to evolve towards a maintenance industry. It’s new equipment and maintenance, that’s what we’re doing here. pv magazine: The residential solar industry in the U.S. is on a growth spurt. What does that translate to in your business? Is utility reliability pushing people to storage?

Barry Cinnamon: To a certain degree, what’s driving some of the growth over the last quarter has been storage backup power and PG&E.

I kind of compliment PG&E because they’re our best marketing department when it comes to battery storage. Now the challenge is there’s a very limited number of battery storage systems that are going to meet the reliability threshold.

One change is in the learning curve, if you look at the product innovation curve, we’re past the early adopters, we’re into the majority, people are saying, “I’ve seen my neighbors put solar on and I’m finally going to do it.”

pv magazine: What’s unique to Silicon Valley for a solar installer?