Residential solar rebounds and sets new US record in Q3 with 712 MW installed

The U.S. residential solar market hit record highs in the third quarter of 2019 with 712 megawatts of solar installed, according to the U.S. Solar Market Insight report from SEIA/WoodMac Power & Renewables.

Key takeaways from the report:

The U.S. installed 2.6 GWdc of PV in Q3, a 45% increase year-over-year.

The U.S. added a record 712 MW of residential solar capacity in Q3.

California added almost 300 MW of residential PV.

The contracted utility PV pipeline hit a record high of 45.5 GWdc.

Total installed U.S. PV capacity will more than double over the next five years.

New growth drivers in California



Perennial solar leader California installed a record 300 MW of residential PV in Q3, although the “growth drivers have shifted,” according to Austin Perea, senior solar analyst for Wood Mackenzie.

Perea suggests that it’s “new- build solar demand” and “consumer interest in solar + storage solutions as a result of public safety power shutoffs” that are driving this record growth.

Non-residential PV is the one bit of bad news