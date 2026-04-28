Stem acquires raicoon to automate solar asset monitoring

Smart energy software company Stem, Inc. (NYSE: STEM) announced the acquisition of the software assets of raicoon, a Vienna-based startup specializing in automated solar monitoring and fault detection.

The deal is aimed at bolstering the capabilities of Stem’s PowerTrack platform, supporting utility-scale and commercial solar portfolios in the United States.

The acquisition integrates raicoon’s “autonomous operations center” technology into the PowerTrack suite. PowerTrack is an asset monitoring and control application designed for utility-scale, commercial and industrial (C&I), and aggregated residential clean energy portfolios. It serves as an all-in-one platform for the commissioning, monitoring, and optimization of solar, storage, and hybrid energy assets.

raicoon’s software uses algorithms to identify technical issues and generate work orders without human intervention, which the company said can reduce operating costs and increase energy yield for solar asset owners.

Stem aims to address the “alert fatigue” often experienced by operations and maintenance teams. By filtering out false positives and automatically dispatching work orders for verified anomalies, the platform aims to streamline the management of large-scale solar sites.

Stem noted that the acquisition aligns with its strategy to expand higher-margin software services. The raicoon technology is designed to detect issues ranging from inverter failures to string-level underperformance, providing a more granular view of asset health than traditional monitoring systems.

While raicoon has a significant footprint in Europe, Stem intends to leverage these automated tools to gain market share in the competitive U.S. utility and C&I sectors. As domestic solar capacity continues to scale, the industry is increasingly turning to autonomous software to manage the complexity of geographically dispersed assets.

“As the U.S. solar market matures, the focus is shifting from simple data collection to actionable intelligence,” said Matt Tappin, President of Software at Stem.

The announcement comes just ahead of Stem’s first-quarter 2026 financial results, which are scheduled for release on May 1. The company has recently emphasized a shift toward software-driven revenue and capital-light business models.