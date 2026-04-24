RFP Alert: Chaberton Energy seeks farming partners for Maryland agrivoltaics projects

The RFPs are part of a broader agrivoltaics initiative by the public benefit corporation to combine distributed solar generation with active food production. The two projects, Chaberton Solar Sugarloaf and Chaberton Solar Ramiere, represent a combined capacity of approximately 9.1 MWdc and will provide land access to selected farmers at no cost.

The procurement effort is split across two distinct sites in Maryland:

Chaberton Solar Sugarloaf (Dickerson, MD): A 5.23 MW project spanning 19 total acres. Approximately 13 acres are available for agricultural use, including 10 acres located directly between the solar panel rows.

Chaberton Solar Ramiere (Poolesville, MD): A 3.88 MW project spanning 11 acres. Approximately 7 acres are available for farming, with 5 acres situated within the array rows.

Selected partners will be responsible for developing tailored farming plans, which may include crop production or animal grazing, subject to review by the Montgomery County Office of Agriculture. In addition to free land access, Chaberton indicated that farmers may receive compensation for vegetation management services at the sites.

Interested agricultural operators must submit proposals outlining their vision for the sites, including specific approaches to sustainable practices and agricultural production.

The full application forms and project details can be found at the company’s portal.

The announcement comes as Chaberton Energy reaches a significant development milestone, having recently surpassed 125 MW of completed projects across the U.S. and Italy. The company currently maintains a pipeline exceeding 1 GW of distributed energy and battery storage (BESS) projects.

The projects align with the state’s Community Solar Energy Generating Systems (CSEGS) goals and the Maryland Clean Economy Act, which incentivizes the dual use of land for both renewable energy and the preservation of the state’s agricultural heritage. Montgomery County has been a focal point for such initiatives, as local governments look to balance aggressive decarbonization targets with land-use protections.