RFP Alert: NYSERDA seeks RECs from eligible land-based renewable energy projects

The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) has issued its tenth annual large-scale renewable energy solicitation, RESRFP26-1.

The state agency is seeking to procure Tier 1-eligible Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) from mature, land-based renewable energy generation facilities located in New York.

NYSERDA says the procurement will focus on qualifying projects that can move to construction in time to access expiring federal tax credits. The agency says this focus will help reduce long-term costs for ratepayers and encourages eligible project developers advancing mid-to-late-stage renewable energy projects to participate.

Submission dates and solicitation details

The competitive bidding process for RESRFP26-1 is divided into two main steps. Step one eligibility applications, which confirm that a proposed facility is eligible to bid, must be submitted via the solicitation website by May 19 at 3:00 p.m. EDT.

Step two bid proposals are split into non-price and price submissions. Non-price components are due on June 25 at 3:00 p.m. EDT, and price components are due on July 30 at 3:00 p.m. EDT. NYSERDA expects to issue conditional award notifications to selected proposers by September 2026.

The agency says the new solicitation incorporates lessons learned from prior procurements — including updated provisions on component cost indexing, labor standards, disadvantaged community commitments and agricultural land preservation practices.

More details can be found at the Large-Scale Renewables Solicitation page on NYSERDA’s website

Past solicitations context

New York’s recent renewable energy procurements have secured substantial capacity additions for the state power grid.

The 2024 solicitation resulted in executed REC contracts for 26 solar and wind projects, totaling nearly 2.6 GW of new capacity. The prior 2023 and 2022 procurements each secured 2.3 GW across 23 and 22 projects, respectively.

While the evaluation of proposals from 19 projects totaling 1.4 GW of capacity in the 2025 solicitation concluded in February 2026, results have not yet been publicly announced.