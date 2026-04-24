Commerce sets preliminary anti-dumping duties on solar imports from India, Indonesia, and Laos

The U.S. Department of Commerce has announced preliminary affirmative determinations in its anti-dumping (AD) duty investigations into solar imports from India, Indonesia, and Laos.

According to a fact sheet released by Commerce, the agency assessed the following preliminary dumping margins:

India: 123.04%

Indonesia: 35.17%

Laos: 22.46%

These investigations were initiated last August following a petition by the Alliance for American Solar Manufacturing and Trade, a coalition of domestic manufacturers including First Solar, Hanwha Qcells, and Mission Solar. The group argued that a surge of low-priced imports from these nations was undercutting the U.S. manufacturing sector at a critical period of domestic expansion.

These new AD duties are in addition to the preliminary countervailing duties (CVD) announced by the Commerce Department in February 2026, which targeted government subsidies. When combined, the total preliminary duty exposure for many exporters from these nations has climbed significantly:

India: Total duties now reach approximately 234% for most manufacturers.

Indonesia: Combined rates range between 121% and 178%.

Laos: The total preliminary rate sits at roughly 103%.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) will now require importers to post cash deposits based on these preliminary rates. The targeted nations represent a massive portion of the U.S. supply chain; according to government data, India, Indonesia, and Laos accounted for $4.5 billion in solar imports in 2025—roughly two-thirds of the total volume entering the country.

While these rates are effective immediately as cash deposit requirements, they remain preliminary until final determinations are issued later this year.

India and Indonesia: Final Commerce determinations are scheduled for July 13, 2026.

Laos: A final determination is expected on or around September 9, 2026.

The final step in the process rests with the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC), which must determine if these imports have caused material injury to the domestic industry. The ITC’s final injury determination is currently scheduled for October 19, 2026. If the ITC issues a negative determination, the investigations will be terminated, and all collected deposits will be refunded. If affirmative, final duty orders will be issued on October 26, 2026.