No evidence of PFAS leaching from solar panels, study finds

In a perspective article, researchers from Michigan State University and Oak Ridge National Laboratory examined claims about the presence and potential leaching of Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) from solar panels.

PFAS, publicly known as “forever chemicals,” are a broad class of thousands of synthetic compounds characterized by extremely strong carbon–fluorine bonds, which make them highly persistent in the environment and resistant to natural degradation processes over time. Because of this stability, they accumulate in ecosystems, wildlife, and sometimes human tissues, raising increasing concern about long-term environmental and health impacts.

Their chemical structure also gives them valuable industrial properties, such as resistance to heat, water, oil, and chemical corrosion, which is why they have been widely used in products like non-stick coatings, stain-resistant fabrics, firefighting foams, and certain industrial materials. However, their persistence and widespread use have led to growing regulatory scrutiny and efforts to reduce or replace them in many applications. As a result, PFAS are now at the center of global environmental discussions balancing their technical benefits against their long-term ecological footprint.

“Our work is among the first to systematically clarify the presence and use of PFAS in solar PV modules by combining literature review with insights from discussions with PV experts,” said the corresponding author, Preeti Nain, to pv magazine. “The article clarifies how some fluoropolymers fall in a different category of PFAS and identifies where specific fluoropolymer compounds are used within PV modules.”

Fluoropolymers are a distinct subset of PFAS, with markedly different toxicological profiles from most other PFAS. They are large, insoluble, and generally biologically inert, meaning they do not readily break down or accumulate in the same way smaller, mobile PFAS compounds can. As a result, fluoropolymers themselves are often considered to have low bioavailability and limited direct toxicity under normal exposure conditions. However, it is important to distinguish them from the substances historically used in their manufacture: some fluoropolymers were produced with the aid of processing chemicals such as perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS), both of which are well-documented legacy PFAS associated with environmental persistence, bioaccumulation, and adverse health effects. Due to these concerns, PFOA and PFOS have been largely phased out or heavily restricted by major manufacturers in the U.S. and globally under regulatory and voluntary industry initiatives.

According to the researchers, PFAS or fluoropolymers may theoretically be present in a few specific parts of solar panels. They can appear in front of glass coatings, though there is no evidence of commercial use; in the backsheets, where they might be used for weather protection; and in wires and cables, as insulation materials. Encapsulants and sealants, the scientists highlighted, typically do not contain PFAS.

“Importantly, the work highlights that fluoropolymers are often not appropriately differentiated from more hazardous PFAS, and that mischaracterizing them may lead to misleading conclusions about the environmental sustainability of PV technologies,” Nain added. “Our comprehensive literature review on PFAS in solar panels found plenty of speculation and laboratory trials of PFAS in solar applications, but no confirmed reports of PFAS contaminants leached from real, commercially deployed solar panels.”

In addition to the literature review, the academics conducted a survey at a conference of 48 professionals, including module manufacturers, PV researchers, academic scientists, and professionals from operations and maintenance (O&M) backgrounds. According to the responses, 59% of participants believed that PFAS use in solar PV is likely to occur. When asked about potential component-level presence, 54% selected the backsheet, and 39% chose the solar glass coatings.

“While many experts suspect PFAS involvement, there is no clear, shared understanding or publicly accessible knowledge base,” Nain said. “This reveals a significant communication gap: manufacturers may use fluoropolymers they consider low-risk, but limited transparency creates uncertainty and potential mistrust among stakeholders.” requires demanding transparency from the PV industry and supporting the use of PFAS-free alternatives. “There is already promising movement in the right direction: manufacturers obtaining ‘PFAS-free’ certifications, policymakers incentivizing PV projects on contaminated lands, and researchers providing clear, fact-based outreach on the topic,” they said.

The research was presented in “Do solar panels contain PFAS?” published in Perspective.