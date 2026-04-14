Ideematec to supply 1.2 GW of trackers for Texas solar portfolio

Tracker manufacturer Ideematec announced it has signed an agreement to supply 1.2 GW of 1P solar trackers to Parliament Energy for solar projects in Texas. The supply deal covers three upcoming projects ranging in size from 285 MW to 505 MW.

Parliament Energy, an independent power producer sponsored by EnCap Investments and Mercuria Energy, is expanding its existing partnership with Ideematec following the 2025 commissioning of the 480 MW Parliament Solar project near Houston.

The tracker selection highlights a continued emphasis on hardware resilience in markets prone to extreme weather. Texas has seen significant solar asset damage in recent years, leading developers to prioritize systems with high wind and hail tolerances. Ideematec’s 1P tracker utilizes a patented decoupled drive technology and is rated to withstand wind speeds up to 224 mph.

“Our proven performance in hurricane-prone regions, combined with our advanced hail stow design, gives PEH confidence that our L:TEC 1P system can withstand both high winds and hail—even when occurring simultaneously,” said Philipp Klemm, CEO of Ideematec Inc.

Tracker installation is slated to begin first at the 505 MW Tehuacana Creek Solar project south of Dallas. The remaining two projects in the 1.2 GW portfolio are expected to begin installation in mid-2026.

The deal comes as global solar tracker shipments increased 20% in 2025, while U.S. supplier market share slipped slightly. While domestic manufacturers like Nextracker and Array Technologies maintain a lead in U.S. total volume, international suppliers are increasingly securing large-scale utility footprints by focusing on site-specific climate risks.

Parliament Energy currently manages a 2.1 GW portfolio. Its sponsors, EnCap and Mercuria, have shifted significant capital toward the energy transition, with Mercuria directing more than 50% of its new investments into renewables and grid optimization.