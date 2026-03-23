People on the move: Array Technologies, Spiritus, and more

Array Technologies has expanded its board of directors with the appointments of Gideon Argov and Srinath Narayanan, effective immediately. Argov, the former CEO of Entegris and Dionex, and Narayanan, a Managing Director at Blackstone, join as independent directors. The additions are intended to strengthen the board’s expertise in global operations and capital markets as the solar tracker company navigates a period of significant domestic and international growth.
Centuri Holdings has appointed Steven Nielsen as a new independent director to its board. Nielsen, who recently retired after 25 years as the President and CEO of Dycom Industries, brings extensive experience in utility infrastructure and specialty contracting. His appointment comes as Centuri continues to scale its operations in the North American energy transition and infrastructure sectors.
Direct air capture startup Spiritus has added two key leaders to its executive team to support its commercial scale-up. Dorian West, a former Tesla engineering leader who helped develop the original Roadster and Model S, joins as Vice President of Engineering. Kip Hensley, previously a project lead at Brightmark, joins as Vice President of Project Development. The hires are aimed at accelerating the deployment of the company’s “Spiritus Carbon Orchard” technology for large-scale carbon removal.
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Job of the week:
Project Coordinator
OE Solar – Albuquerque, NM
About the job
Description OE Solar is seeking a Project Coordinator to support the execution of commercial solar and Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) projects. This position plays a critical role in coordinating project logistics, procurement, scheduling, inspections, and documentation to ensure projects are delivered safely, on schedule, and within budget.
We are looking for a professional who is organized, accountable, and comfortable managing multiple construction projects simultaneously while communicating with engineers, contractors, inspectors, and internal teams.
If you thrive in a fast-paced renewable energy or construction environment and take ownership of your work, we want to hear from you.
Key Responsibilities Project Coordination
- Support the execution of commercial solar and BESS projects from planning through commissioning
- Coordinate scheduling, field staff logistics, and project timelines
- Assist the Project Manager and Superintendent in managing project execution and workforce allocation
- Oversee project progress to ensure milestones are met
Communication & Stakeholder Coordination
- Communicate professionally with customers, general contractors, subcontractors, engineers, and inspectors
- Maintain clear written communication across internal teams through email and project management software
- Coordinate between engineering, procurement, and field teams
Documentation & Project Tracking
- Maintain detailed job logs and documentation in Buildertrend
- Track project status, inspections, change orders, and key milestones
- Maintain organized project files including permits, purchase orders, engineering plans, and revisions
Site Audits & Technical Coordination
- Conduct site audits and prepare documentation for project planning
- Read and interpret electrical one-line diagrams and solar PV system layouts
- Understand solar PV systems and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) including major system components
Permitting & Compliance
- Assist with permit submissions and revisions to the Authority Having Jurisdiction (AHJ)
- Ensure project documentation aligns with electrical, building, and solar codes
- Maintain familiarity with New Mexico interconnection requirements
Inspections & Utility Coordination
- Schedule and coordinate project inspections
- Meet inspectors onsite when required and ensure installations meet approved plans
- Coordinate final approvals and utility interconnection / Permission to Operate (PTO)
Procurement & Materials Management
- Work with the procurement team to source photovoltaic and BESS equipment
- Create Bills of Materials (BOM) based on engineering designs
- Ensure materials and equipment are delivered on time to maintain project schedules
- Create purchase orders and track material procurement in Buildertrend
Engineering Coordination
- Work with structural and electrical engineers to ensure plans are complete and permit-ready
- Gather necessary documentation for engineering review and permitting approvals
Project Closeout
- Maintain organized project records and documentation
- Assist with project closeout packages and final documentation
- Ensure all project documentation is properly filed and archived
Qualifications Required
- Valid driver’s license
- Strong organizational and project coordination skills
- Ability to manage multiple construction projects simultaneously
- Excellent written and verbal communication
- Reliable cellular phone for communication and documentation
Preferred
- Experience in commercial solar, energy storage, electrical construction, or EPC project coordination
- Familiarity with solar PV systems and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS)
- Experience with permitting, inspections, and utility interconnection processes
- Experience using Buildertrend or construction project management software
Required Training Training may be required as part of onboarding:
- Tesla Battery Training
- Tesla EV Charging Training
- OSHA 10 Certification
Why Join OE Solar
- Work in the rapidly growing commercial solar and energy storage industry
- Join a team delivering large-scale renewable energy infrastructure
- Opportunity to grow with an expanding renewable energy company
- Be involved in projects that support the clean energy transition
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