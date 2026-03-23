People on the move: Array Technologies, Spiritus, and more

Array Technologies has expanded its board of directors with the appointments of Gideon Argov and Srinath Narayanan, effective immediately. Argov, the former CEO of Entegris and Dionex, and Narayanan, a Managing Director at Blackstone, join as independent directors. The additions are intended to strengthen the board’s expertise in global operations and capital markets as the solar tracker company navigates a period of significant domestic and international growth.

Centuri Holdings has appointed Steven Nielsen as a new independent director to its board. Nielsen, who recently retired after 25 years as the President and CEO of Dycom Industries, brings extensive experience in utility infrastructure and specialty contracting. His appointment comes as Centuri continues to scale its operations in the North American energy transition and infrastructure sectors.

Direct air capture startup Spiritus has added two key leaders to its executive team to support its commercial scale-up. Dorian West, a former Tesla engineering leader who helped develop the original Roadster and Model S, joins as Vice President of Engineering. Kip Hensley, previously a project lead at Brightmark, joins as Vice President of Project Development. The hires are aimed at accelerating the deployment of the company’s “Spiritus Carbon Orchard” technology for large-scale carbon removal.

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Job of the week:

Project Coordinator OE Solar – Albuquerque, NM

About the job Description OE Solar is seeking a Project Coordinator to support the execution of commercial solar and Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) projects. This position plays a critical role in coordinating project logistics, procurement, scheduling, inspections, and documentation to ensure projects are delivered safely, on schedule, and within budget. We are looking for a professional who is organized, accountable, and comfortable managing multiple construction projects simultaneously while communicating with engineers, contractors, inspectors, and internal teams. If you thrive in a fast-paced renewable energy or construction environment and take ownership of your work, we want to hear from you. Key Responsibilities Project Coordination Support the execution of commercial solar and BESS projects from planning through commissioning

Coordinate scheduling, field staff logistics, and project timelines

Assist the Project Manager and Superintendent in managing project execution and workforce allocation

Oversee project progress to ensure milestones are met Communication & Stakeholder Coordination Communicate professionally with customers, general contractors, subcontractors, engineers, and inspectors

Maintain clear written communication across internal teams through email and project management software

Coordinate between engineering, procurement, and field teams Documentation & Project Tracking Maintain detailed job logs and documentation in Buildertrend

Track project status, inspections, change orders, and key milestones

Maintain organized project files including permits, purchase orders, engineering plans, and revisions Site Audits & Technical Coordination Conduct site audits and prepare documentation for project planning

Read and interpret electrical one-line diagrams and solar PV system layouts

Understand solar PV systems and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) including major system components Permitting & Compliance Assist with permit submissions and revisions to the Authority Having Jurisdiction (AHJ)

Ensure project documentation aligns with electrical, building, and solar codes

Maintain familiarity with New Mexico interconnection requirements Inspections & Utility Coordination Schedule and coordinate project inspections

Meet inspectors onsite when required and ensure installations meet approved plans

Coordinate final approvals and utility interconnection / Permission to Operate (PTO) Procurement & Materials Management Work with the procurement team to source photovoltaic and BESS equipment

Create Bills of Materials (BOM) based on engineering designs

Ensure materials and equipment are delivered on time to maintain project schedules

Create purchase orders and track material procurement in Buildertrend Engineering Coordination Work with structural and electrical engineers to ensure plans are complete and permit-ready

Gather necessary documentation for engineering review and permitting approvals Project Closeout Maintain organized project records and documentation

Assist with project closeout packages and final documentation

Ensure all project documentation is properly filed and archived Qualifications Required Valid driver’s license

Strong organizational and project coordination skills

Ability to manage multiple construction projects simultaneously

Excellent written and verbal communication

Reliable cellular phone for communication and documentation Preferred Experience in commercial solar, energy storage, electrical construction, or EPC project coordination

Familiarity with solar PV systems and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS)

Experience with permitting, inspections, and utility interconnection processes

Experience using Buildertrend or construction project management software Required Training Training may be required as part of onboarding: Tesla Battery Training

Tesla EV Charging Training

OSHA 10 Certification Why Join OE Solar Work in the rapidly growing commercial solar and energy storage industry

Join a team delivering large-scale renewable energy infrastructure

Opportunity to grow with an expanding renewable energy company

Be involved in projects that support the clean energy transition Apply here.